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Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Mrunal Thakur: Actresses gearing up for action-packed roles

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 11:37 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 11:46 IST

Bollywood actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, are gearing up to unleash their action-packed personas. Their fierce roles promise the audience an exciting and unforgettable experience.

Actresses gearing up for power-packed action
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(Photograph: X)

Actresses gearing up for power-packed action

In today's Indian cinema, where fans are already captivated by the action roles of actors like Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and many others, actresses are preparing to redefine their conventions and are set to embrace action like never before. From hand-to-hand combat scenes and chase sequences to blood-soaked shots, female stars are unleashing their powerful sides.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Varanasi
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Varanasi

SS Rajamouli's next will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas making her Telugu debut in Varanasi. The viral poster highlights the actress in a yellow saree while holding a gun, creating a memorable combination of female rage and lethality. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6
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Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6

Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen with Allu Arjun for the first time. It is being said that the makers are doing their magic and have gone beyond expectations in crafting a one-of-a-kind spectacle, leaving audiences intrigued to see Deepika Padukone landing kicks and packing some punches.

Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit
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Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit

Mrunal Thakur has built a reputation for her romantic presence on big screens, but her upcoming romantic action film, Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh, promises a thrilling experience for audiences, showcasing Thakur's new avatar. The transition is sharp, and Mrunal is geared to impress fans this time as she taps into her intense shade.

Alia Bhatt in Alpha
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Alia Bhatt in Alpha

Alia Bhatt turned on her action mode for Alpha. This project is one of the first female-led spy action films from the YRF Spy Universe. The actress has carved a distinct filmography with a range of genres, and with Alpha, she unleashes a never-before-seen action avatar. The film is expected to be released later this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa inti Bangaaram
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa inti Bangaaram

The fans are excited to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting into an action role in her next movie, Maa inti Bangaaram. The teaser shows Samantha on a bus, kicking and shooting guns, which hints that the audience will witness a powerful side of the actress. The movie is set to release worldwide on May 15.

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