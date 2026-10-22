/Iran to invade neighbours soon, Israeli jets in action, American troops ready to strike any moment

US and Israel reportedly weighing fresh strikes on Iran as American forces and diplomatic missions across West Asia reduce exposure to possible escalation. Now this pullback of US soldiers are similar to February before war began. Reports say the potential targets include fortified nuclear infrastructure at Pickaxe Mountain, Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island which is critical hub for Iranian oil exports. Israeli jets flew dozens to Iran border. IRGC vows invasion as its defence doctrine turns offensive and asymmetrical.