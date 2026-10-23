/Tom Skerritt, best known for Top Gun and Alien, dies at 93; tributes pour in

Tom Skerritt built a career spanning more than six decades, moving between films and television with roles that made him a familiar face to generations of viewers. From playing Captain Dallas in Alien to Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf in Top Gun, the American actor appeared in several well-known Hollywood productions. Skerritt has died at the age of 93, his family confirmed, prompting tributes from fans who remembered him for his work and the person he was beyond the screen.

What is the cause of death of Tom Skerritt? Condolences pour in

American actor Tom Skerritt, known for his performances in films such as Top Gun, Alien and Steel Magnolias, has died at the age of 93. His family confirmed that he died of natural causes on October 21, 2026.

Also Read: Restored version of Pakeezah sells out in a single day at London Film Festival

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, following his death, his family stated, "Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes. He was a loving husband to Julie, father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin and Emiko, grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa and Georgia and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss. While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humour, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives."

“We are incredibly grateful for the love and support being shown by his friends, colleagues and fans. We ask for privacy as our family grieves. Information regarding a memorial will be shared at a later date,” the family stated.

Fans flooded social media platforms with tributes to the Hollywood actor, and one user wrote, "Tom Skerritt has died at 93. RIP sir."

Another user wrote, "One of the greatest characters and movies EVER!!! #RIP Tom Skerritt."

"Just heard the news....RIP Tom Skerritt. Such devastating news to lose an absoloute legend! Sending love to his family and friends, he will be remembered, always! Rest easy, Viper!", wrote the third user.

Following news of his death, Skerritt’s colleagues shared tributes celebrating his contribution to their work and lives. Julia Roberts, his co-star in Steel Magnolias, remembered him warmly, while Picket Fences co-star Lauren Holly reflected on his role as a leader and mentor on the series.

All about Tom Skerritt

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 25, 1933, Skerritt served in the US Air Force before pursuing a career in acting. He made his feature-film debut in War Hunt in 1962, appearing alongside Robert Redford. His early career included a role in Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, which helped establish him as a screen actor. One of his most recognisable performances came in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien. Skerritt played Captain Arthur Dallas, commander of the spaceship Nostromo, alongside Sigourney Weaver and the film’s ensemble cast.

Skerritt was also a three-time Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, a Genie Award nominee, and an American Television Award nominee. He even received the International Press Academy's honourary Mary Pickford Award for "Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the Entertainment Industry".