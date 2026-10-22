/The Paradise OTT release: Nani's action drama gets shorter, Sonali Kulkarni’s dance number cut

Nearly a month after its theatrical release in September 2026, Nani’s The Paradise is set to make its OTT debut. Srikanth Odela’s Telugu action drama will give viewers another chance to experience its intense storyline from the comfort of their homes. However, reports suggest that the film’s 2-hour-and-54-minute runtime may have been shortened for its streaming release.

When and where to watch The Paradise?

On October 22, Netflix India officially announced the OTT release of Nani-starrer The Paradise.

The announcement featured a poster and a caption that read, “This Paradise is under construction & revolution 😎🐦‍⬛ Watch The Paradise, out now, on Netflix, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and explore the best of South films and series by searching ‘Southverse’ on Netflix.”

24 minutes cut from Nani’s film

Amid the buzz surrounding The Paradise’s OTT release, the film is reportedly 24 minutes shorter, with its runtime reduced to 2 hours and 30 minutes from the original theatrical duration of 2 hours and 54 minutes.

One of the major cuts involves a heavily criticised and trolled dance segment featuring Sonali Kulkarni’s character, Dhumavathi. The sequence, which appeared abruptly in the middle of a fight scene, has reportedly been removed from the OTT version.

Alongside the cuts, the OTT release has also enhanced the VFX in selected scenes. The new version also features extended end credits, which viewers had previously claimed they moved too quickly to read in theatres. In addition, scenes featuring lengthy action sequences have also been trimmed to improve the film’s pacing.

About The Paradise

The Paradise is a Telugu period action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Natural Star Nani. The film also features Mohan Babu as Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbalakshmi, and other cast members, including Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance.

The storyline depicts a tribal community’s violent yet emotional fight for basic rights, recognition, and identity against feudal oppression.

According to a report by Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 173.35 crore worldwide, including Rs 142.20 crore domestically and Rs 31.15 crore overseas, across 67,733 shows.