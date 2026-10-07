/After The Paradise, Nani teases his next project: ‘Something sweet and beautiful is coming’

Telugu superstar Nani recently featured in Srikanth Odela's action drama The Paradise. While the film did not quite live up to some fans' expectations and is considered a commercial flop, Nani is already looking ahead for his next project. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is preparing for a new love story that will showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar.

Nani confirms a new love story is in the works

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Hi Nanna actor revealed, “I don't know if I can call it a family movie or a love story, but it is for everyone. Kids genuinely love me wherever I go. At any function or anywhere, the first ones to run to me are the children. I'm feeling terrible that they were not allowed into the theatre. Of course, I don't want them to be either, but there's something very, very… Bloody Romeo is, in a way, for everyone. Something very sweet, subtle, and beautiful is also coming next.”

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He continued, saying that it is still too early to reveal much about Bloody Romeo. He confirmed that the film will feature violence, but unlike The Paradise, it will feel completely different. The actor described it as stylish and fresh, promising a new look for the audience. He added, “A very theatrical, stylish experience. Sujeeth came up with a twist that makes it extremely witty, combined with action.”

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All about The Paradise

Released on September 24, The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama film directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The 2-hour-49-minute film features Nani as Jadal and follows a tribal community's violent and emotional fight for basic rights, recognition, and identity against feudal oppression.

Alongside Nani, the film also features Mohan Babu as Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbalakshmi, and other cast members, including Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance.