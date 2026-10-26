/Man takes AI help to fake death, prove in court he is dead to evade murder trial

In a bizarre incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Mau district allegedly used an AI-generated image of a body lying on a funeral pyre to procure a death certificate, so that he could be set free by the court in a 2016 murder case he is facing trail for.

According to the police, the accused, Rajkumar Rajbhar, hatched a conspiracy on May 30, 2025, in Ghazipur to stage his own death for which a goat was used. Also he had already got documents filed in court stating that he was no longer alive to stand trial, said the police.

The accused held a funeral of a goat in Ghazipur and, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), he allegedly substituted his own body with that of a goat to procure a death certificate, and prove in court he was dead.

In fact Rajbhar secured a death certificate from the Mau Municipal Council that was submitted in court and was roaming freely for nearly a year and a half. But his fate did not stay with him for long as acting on intelligence, the Kotwali Nagar police, assisted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the surveillance team, arrested him near Khwajajahanpur locality, where he lives, on Sunday.

Rajbhar was on bail in murder of Yogesh Singh in 2016. Singh was shot dead near the Munshipura railway line after which a murder case was registered against Rajkumar Rajbhar and his friend Sudarshan Rajbhar on a complaint filed by the victim's nephew, Avinash Singh.