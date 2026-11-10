/Katie Zacharia trying to get a second shot as White House press secretary: Report

Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is looking to get a second shot at the coveted job, according to a New York Post report. Several high-profile advisers to President Donald Trump believe that she is trying to woo Trump and new chief of staff Stephen Miller into giving her another opportunity. A source told the outlet that she worked the election night coverage at Right Side Broadcasting Network last week, hoping to put up an impressive show.

Meanwhile, Zacharia dismissed the report, saying in an Instagram post that these "falsehoods" being peddled by "anonymous sources" are "utterly fake" and are why Americans no longer trust the media. She wrote, "A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. Jonathan Swift, 1710."

She added, "Reporters and outlets pushing abject falsehoods from “anonymous sources” are complicit in the fake news machine—and a big reason Americans no longer trust the media."

The source that spoke to The Post said she talked about trying to get the job back "out loud." Zacharia later told someone that she was only joking about using her appearance on RSBN to regain the post. However, despite the denials, several people are convinced that Zacharia is using her appearance on TV programs to win back the White House position.



Zacharia was present at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend. He is reportedly trying to replace people in important positions after removing Susie Wiles as the chief of staff. The press secretary position remains vacant. Photos show Zacharia "staring at [Trump] trying to get his attention" on the patio. But sources say Trump is never going to give her a second chance and called her "a train wreck."