India skipper Shubman Gill has broken his silence on dropping Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw on Monday (Nov. 23). Siraj's omission drew sharp responses from all quarters, as he has been one of the best Test bowlers for India since his debut in 2020. India instead played Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep apart from Jasprit Bumrah. Kamboj, Krishna, and Akash have played 23 Tests combined, in comparison to Siraj's 48. Gill, however, noted current form as the reason behind Siraj's omission.

Gill breaks silence on Siraj's omission

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill acknowledged that dropping Siraj was a difficult decision for him. "Sometimes, you have to see, you know, which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best. And I had this conversation, I told him before the match that, you know, he's going to be missing out on this match. And I don't know if he agreed or not, but he understood that. He understood what the logic was behind it. He understood why, you know, we picked someone else ahead of him," said Gill.

"And he's, as long as the player is, you know, willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us."

India fail to get 8 wickets on last day

Going into the final day, India needed eight wickets to win before New Zealand could erase the remaining first-innings lead of 233 runs. India did start well and took two wickets in the first session before claiming one shortly into the second session. Daryl Mitchell (unbeaten 49 off 186) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out off 126) then added 63 runs in 43 overs before the two teams decided to shake hands at the start of the last hour with 15 overs left.