/'Afghanistan maintains relations...': Taliban slams Pakistan for 'flighting India's proxy war' remark, calls it 'illogical'

Afghan Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid rejected Pakistan's claim that Kabul is fighting India’s proxy war, calling it baseless. He stressed Afghanistan’s independent ties with India and peaceful policy. Earlier, India had slammed Pak for deflecting blame and supporting terrorism.
Afghanistan Defence Minister, from the ruling Taliban regime, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid slammed Pakistan for claiming that Kabul is fighting ‘New Delhi’s proxy war.' The Taliban minister called the remarks made by Pakistan defence minister “groundless" and “illogical." Clarifying that Afghanistan's ties with India under Taliban regime are “independent” and guided “solely by Afghanistan’s national interests,” he said that his country won't allow allow its territory to be used against other countries.
Speaking at an interview with Qatar-run broadcaster Al Jazeera, Mujahid in Doha, said, “These accusations are groundless. Our policy will never involve using our territory against other countries. We maintain relations with India as an independent nation and will strengthen those ties within the framework of our national interests." “At the same time, we will preserve our relations with Pakistan based on good neighborliness. Our aim is to expand relations, not create tensions. Pakistan’s accusations are unfounded, illogical, and unacceptable," he added.
Amid increasing hostility between Pakistan and Afghanistan and deadly clashes on the border, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif blamed India. Issuing a baseless allegation, Asif highlighted the timing of the clashes at the border and said that it happened during Afghani foreign minister's India visit. Slamming the Taliban, Asif alleged that it is fighting ‘India’s proxy war.' Speaking to Geo News, Asif said, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi…Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi."
India also slammed Asif for his comments and said that it was an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its internal failures. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal slammed Pakistan stating that it is the country that “hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities.” He then added that Pakistan has a old habit of putting blame on neighbours. He also claimed that Islamabad is not happy with Afghanistan exercising its sovereignty over its own territories.