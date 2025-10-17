/'Hosting terrorist groups and blaming neighbours': India issues stern response after Khawaja Asif blames Delhi for clashes with Afghan Taliban

India on Thursday (Oct 17) said that it was an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its internal failures, after Pakistani minister claimed that Afghan Taliban was "fighting a proxy war" on behalf of New Delhi. In the weekly media briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal slammed Pakistan stating that it is the country that “hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities.” He then added that Pakistan has a old habit of putting blame on neighbours. He also claimed that Islamabad is not happy with Afghanistan exercising its sovereignty over its own territories. The MEA spokesperson mentioned that India was closely monitoring the fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. It is a old habit of Pakistan to put blame on neighbours…Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," Jaiswal said.

What exactly did Pak minister say?

Amid increasing hostility between Pakistan and Afghanistan and deadly clashes on the border, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has blamed India. Issuing a baseless allegation, Asif highlighted the timing of the clashes at the border and said that it happened during Afghani foreign minister's India visit. Slamming the Taliban, Asif alleged that it is fighting ‘India’s proxy war.' This came after both the countries agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours starting 6:00 p.m. Pakistan local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday (Oct 15).