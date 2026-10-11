/CJP leaders claim their phones may be ‘hacked or cloned’ after 24-hour detention

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Sunday (Oct 11) claimed that their mobile phones may have been hacked or cloned during their 24-hour detention by the Delhi Police. This comes a day after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Das were detained when Delhi Police personnel boarded their aircraft after it landed in Delhi from Mumbai. In a statement, Delhi police said that the CJP leader was detained as the protest was not permitted in the national capital. They added that he was also informed about the death of his grandmother and offered facilitation for a journey to his hometown.

Addressing their first press conference after their release on Sunday (Oct 10), Das claimed that police seized their phones but did not provide documents detailing the grounds for their detention or the seizure of their belongings.

‘Maybe they planted evidence’

Das said the party leaders had handed over their phones but had requested a seizure memo, which he alleged was denied. He also claimed they were told they could not access a lawyer while in detention.

Das further claimed, “We suspect what all they must have done to our phones. We think they hacked our phones or cloned our phones. Maybe they planted evidence.”

He added that their phones remained with the authorities for more than 24 hours without the leaders receiving documentation.

CJP questions restrictions during protests

The leaders also criticised the security arrangements in the national capital, alleging that restrictions on transport and public movement were affecting their planned demonstrations.

“Entire Delhi is like a fort with 40,000 personnel. They are trying to give a negative image to our movement...by shutting 50+ metro stations, shops, roads. They want to put the genZ movement in bad light,” Das told reporters.

Ranka, meanwhile, questioned the bail bond condition requiring him not to breach the peace, maintaining that the party wanted to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.