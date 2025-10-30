/Haryana youth seeking ‘better life’ in Russia cremated after killed in drone strike during war

A 28-year-old man from Haryana was cremated in Hisar’s Madanheri on Wednesday after his body was brought from Russia, who died due to a drone strike while fighting in the war against Ukraine over a month ago. The deceased has been identified as Sonu from the Hisar district of Haryana. Other than Sonu, the body of another youth, identified as Karam Chand, from Kaithal district, was also brought to his village.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the shocking news has also astonished the families of six Haryana youths who went missing. Sonu’s family indicated that he and Karam were among the seven Indians, along with youths of Punjab and Rajasthan, who underwent a 15-day training in August 2025.

Sonu’s elder brother Vikas said, “I received a message from a Russian military official on September 19 that Sonu had died in a Ukrainian strike. Other youths who trained with him told us that a drone hit Sonu, while Karam was struck on the shoulder. The two youths from Rajasthan are also missing.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Former Hisar Lok Sabha MP raises the issue with the EAM

The issue was raised by the former Hisar Lok Sabha MP Brijendra Singh with the Ministry of External Affairs. In response, the ministry informed Singh on October 24 that the Indian Embassy in Moscow had facilitated the transportation of the body of Karam on October 17. The ministry confirmed that Sonu’s body is currently in Rostov, Russia, and will be transferred to Moscow before being sent to India after completing all formal procedures.

The news of Sonu’s death has left Aman’s (24) mother, Suman, and brother, Aashish, deeply anxious, as they have not heard from him since October 20. The family said Aman had travelled to Russia in July 2024, while Sonu had gone there a month earlier. Sonu’s death is now the fourth reported casualty from Haryana in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict since July 2024.

Before moving to Russia, Aman had unsuccessfully attempted to join the Indian Air Force as a constable and had his visa applications to Australia and Canada rejected. He eventually went to Russia on a study visa after paying Rs 5.5 lakh to a travel agent and took up a private job alongside his studies, earning around Rs 70,000 per month.

“This year, as his visa neared expiry, someone there lured him with a promise of `2.5 lakh monthly salary and an advance of `10 lakh,” said Aman’s brother Aashish. “He was told he’d be working for a security company, but was instead sent for a 15-day army training… he didn’t tell us until after the training was completed," he added.

Aashish further added, “The last time he spoke to us was on WhatsApp on September 3. On September 19, a Russian official informed us that Aman went missing on September 6.”

In addition, Shri Bhagwan, from Rohtak, reported that his nephew Sandeep has also gone missing. “Sandeep went to Russia in September 2024 on a study visa. His mother sold her gold to arrange `6 lakh for all the expenses," Bhagwan said.