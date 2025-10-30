/‘We have an invader on our island’: Cyprus FM hits out at Türkiye from New Delhi as India skipped Turkish National Day

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, while speaking in New Delhi, hits out at Türkiye as he said, "We have an aggressor, we have an invader, an occupier on our island. At the same time, that country is a well-sought-after ally and friend for many... So there is clearly a discrepancy in the eyes of public international law and the realism, the pragmatism, the cynicism of diplomatic activity." Kombos said this while addressing his country's tensions with Istanbul.

Cyprus's statement on the Indian soil came after the Indian government on Wednesday (Oct 29) skipped Turkey's National Day reception in New Delhi amid ties chilled by Ankara’s support for Pakistan during the April-May conflict. Delhi, Ankara ties remain tense after the April/May conflict between India, Pakistan. The conflict started after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists, followed by India's counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor. During India's operation Sindoor, Türkiye was seen backing Islamabad diplomatically, and militarily-Delhi pointed to the use of Turkish drones by the Pakistani military to attack India. Turkish President Erdogan raising Kashmir during the UNGA has also not gone down well with Delhi.

In his statement, Kombos also said that Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India.