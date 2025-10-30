/Israel receives coffins with two bodies of Gaza hostages, says confirming identity

Israel has received two coffins, which the Palestinian armed group Hamas claimed contain the apparent remains of deceased hostages, on Thursday afternoon after they were handed over to the Red Cross. The coffins were received via the Red Cross in Gaza and were then transferred to Israeli authorities, who were working to confirm the identity. Israeli forces will transfer the bodies to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for their identification. Earlier, the armed wing of Hamas announced that it had recovered the bodies of Israeli hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch.

The Israeli government had on Tuesday accused Hamas of violating the Gaza ceasefire deal after the group handed over a coffin containing human remains that did not belong to anyone of the 13 deceased Israeli and foreign hostages still in Gaza.

It said forensic tests showed they belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, a hostage whose body had been recovered by Israeli forces in Gaza in late 2023.

The Israeli military also shared drone footage that showed Hamas removing a body bag from a building in Gaza City, reburying it, and then staging its discovery in front of Red Cross staff.

The Red Cross said its staff was unaware that the body bag had been moved before their arrival and added that the staged recovery was “unacceptable”.

Hamas called the allegations ‘baseless’ and accused Israel of trying to fabricate false pretexts for taking new aggressive steps.

Under the deal brokered by President Donald Trump, Hamas had agreed to return the 20 living and 28 dead hostages it was holding within 72 hours. All the living Israeli hostages were released on 13 October in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza.

Israel also handed over the bodies of 195 Palestinians in exchange for the bodies of the 13 Israeli hostages returned by Hamas, along with those of two foreign hostages—one of them Thai and the other Nepalese.

Eleven of the 13 dead hostages still in Gaza are Israelis, one is Tanzanian, and one is Thai.