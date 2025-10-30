Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'When I refused, they made me..’: Pakistani ISIS fighter exposes cross-border recruitment and training linked with LeT

'When I refused, they made me..’: Pakistani ISIS fighter exposes cross-border recruitment and training linked with LeT

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 30, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 21:47 IST
'When I refused, they made me..’: Pakistani ISIS fighter exposes cross-border recruitment and training linked with LeT

The video shared by Taliban Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The circulated video featured Saeedullah, a Pakistani national from Plarman village in Mohmand Agency, detailing how he was radicalised and trained in terror camps before crossing into Afghanistan for operations with ISIS.

The Afghanistan ruling Taliban released a video showing a captured ISIS fighter from Pakistan. The captured fighter was seen confessing in the clip a cross-border recruitment, terror training, and infiltration routes allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The circulated video featured Saeedullah, a Pakistani national from Plarman village in Mohmand Agency, detailing how he was radicalised and trained in terror camps before crossing into Afghanistan for operations with ISIS.

"My name is Saeedullah, son of Sabz Ali and grandson of Mullah Jan. I'm from Khwizo village in Mohmand Agency. I was in Pakistan, studying in Peshawar. I enrolled at a madrasa in Chowk area of Peshawar, near the Tablighi Center. The madrasa was linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a Pakistani organisation. I was there; a young man named Osama used to give me ideological instrictions. While in Pakistan, I attended a training camp with ISIS. At that time my name was Ilham, people knew me by that name. But when I came to Afghanistan with a fake tazkia, I was known as Mohammad," the young man said in the video.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"... When I refused, Nusrat made me a fake Afghan Tazkira (identity document) and sent me to Afghanistan posing as a refugee,” Saeedullah said.

“I crossed through Torkham, reached Jalalabad, and was handed over to masked men who said, ‘This is our brother from Pakistan'," he added.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics