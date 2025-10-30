"My name is Saeedullah, son of Sabz Ali and grandson of Mullah Jan. I'm from Khwizo village in Mohmand Agency. I was in Pakistan, studying in Peshawar. I enrolled at a madrasa in Chowk area of Peshawar, near the Tablighi Center. The madrasa was linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a Pakistani organisation. I was there; a young man named Osama used to give me ideological instrictions. While in Pakistan, I attended a training camp with ISIS. At that time my name was Ilham, people knew me by that name. But when I came to Afghanistan with a fake tazkia, I was known as Mohammad," the young man said in the video.