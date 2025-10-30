The circulated video featured Saeedullah, a Pakistani national from Plarman village in Mohmand Agency, detailing how he was radicalised and trained in terror camps before crossing into Afghanistan for operations with ISIS.
The Afghanistan ruling Taliban released a video showing a captured ISIS fighter from Pakistan. The captured fighter was seen confessing in the clip a cross-border recruitment, terror training, and infiltration routes allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
"My name is Saeedullah, son of Sabz Ali and grandson of Mullah Jan. I'm from Khwizo village in Mohmand Agency. I was in Pakistan, studying in Peshawar. I enrolled at a madrasa in Chowk area of Peshawar, near the Tablighi Center. The madrasa was linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a Pakistani organisation. I was there; a young man named Osama used to give me ideological instrictions. While in Pakistan, I attended a training camp with ISIS. At that time my name was Ilham, people knew me by that name. But when I came to Afghanistan with a fake tazkia, I was known as Mohammad," the young man said in the video.
"... When I refused, Nusrat made me a fake Afghan Tazkira (identity document) and sent me to Afghanistan posing as a refugee,” Saeedullah said.
“I crossed through Torkham, reached Jalalabad, and was handed over to masked men who said, ‘This is our brother from Pakistan'," he added.