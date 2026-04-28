/'Enough is enough': Erika Kirk breaks silence after White House dinner shooting

Days after the shooting incident in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has broken her silence and said that it was “traumatic” for her. Her husband, Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed in a gun violence on September 10, 2025. He was shot in the neck while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. Since then, Erika Kirk has emerged as a prominent voice of support for US President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family,” Erika wrote. “I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough,” she added in a post on X.

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Erika Kirk was seen breaking into tears while she was being escorted out following a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (Apr 28). Erika visibly distressed, was heard saying, “I just want to go home,” as two men quickly guided her away from the scene.

What happened during White House Correspondents’ Dinner and who was the suspect?

US President Donald Trump faced a major security scare when a gunman open fired at the screening area of the gala event. Trump and others from his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted off the stage by US Secret Service agents. The security forces pinned down the suspect and ensured that no one was harmed. The suspect faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon.