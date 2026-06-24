/Vance proposed Indian troops for Ukraine, Trump replied ‘Indians won’t do that’: New book claims

A new book examining US President Donald Trump's second term claims that Vice President JD Vance once suggested India could take part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, an idea that reportedly received a dismissive response from Trump.

The claim appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book describes a January 30 meeting in the Oval Office, held just 10 days after Trump's inauguration, where senior officials discussed options for ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the authors, retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, presented a proposal titled “An America First Plan: Trump's Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Those attending the meeting included Trump, Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The proposal reportedly stated that while Washington would not formally recognise Russia's claims over occupied Ukrainian territory, Kyiv would also avoid trying to reclaim those areas through military action. It further suggested deploying peacekeeping personnel from France, Britain and the Netherlands to oversee a ceasefire.

Also Read: Train services halted across Germany after communication system failure

Vance reportedly questioned the wisdom of sending troops from NATO countries, arguing that such a move could provoke Russia and increase the risk of deeper US involvement in the conflict.

When he asked whether countries outside Europe could take on that role, Waltz reportedly responded that support from non-European nations would be preferable.

According to the book, “Vance suggested Saudi Arabia or India. Trump chuckled.”

Trump reportedly dismissed the idea, saying, “The Indians won’t do that. They won’t pay for something like that.”

The authors further claim that Trump mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive relationship with him and his desire to visit, before adding that “the Indians do not ever pay for anything.”

The discussion also touched on concerns about Moscow's response to foreign troops in Ukraine. The book says that a month later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rubio that Russia would regard troops from NATO countries in Ukraine as “unacceptable,” even if they operated under another banner.

The authors also write that Trump repeatedly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the meeting.

“He’s a bad negotiator,” Trump reportedly said. “And he’s destroyed his country. But he was really good at getting stuff from the Biden administration.”