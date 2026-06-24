/Train services halted across Germany after communication system failure

Germany's national railway operator halted train services across the country on Tuesday evening after a communication system failure disrupted rail operations nationwide.

According to German news agency dpa, Deutsche Bahn said all trains were being held at stations because of a problem with the GSM-R digital communication network, which is used for internal communication across the railway system.

It did not indicate how long the outage might continue or how many trains had been affected.

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In a brief statement on its website, Deutsche Bahn said its "technicians are working at high pressure" to restore the system and resume normal operations.

Bild newspaper quoted Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla as saying that "we are now trying to get the trains into stations so that travellers can disembark. And then we have to fix the problem, which we don't yet know."

GSM-R, or Global System for Mobile Communications-Railway, provides the voice and data services required to run railway networks, including communication between train drivers and control centres.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)