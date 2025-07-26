/PM Modi receives call from Qatar Emir after Ras Laffan gas plant blast kills 12 Indians, thanks him for condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a phone call from Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who conveyed his condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals in the explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The blast at an LNG facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night killed 13 people, including 12 Indians.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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The Prime Minister said he and the Qatari ruler shared the grief of the bereaved families and expressed hope for the recovery of those injured.

"India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other," Modi said.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility, operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also left 66 people injured, including several Indians.

According to the Indian mission, citing Qatari authorities, all those injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

Modi stresses stronger BRICS security cooperation

In a separate development, Modi met National Security Advisers and senior security officials from BRICS countries in New Delhi on Tuesday, highlighting the grouping's growing role in addressing global security challenges.

The interaction followed the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval. Held amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty, the discussions focused on issues such as terrorism, cybersecurity and threats arising from emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Modi described BRICS as an important platform for strengthening security cooperation in a rapidly changing world. He urged member countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE, to deepen collaboration and address common vulnerabilities.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to its chairmanship theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

"Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries.

In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cybersecurity to emerging technologies. India's Chairmanship will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive world."