The US Senate on Tuesday approved a largely symbolic resolution urging an end to President Donald Trump's military conflict with Iran, marking a fresh challenge to the White House as it seeks a long-term agreement with Tehran.

The measure, which had already cleared the House of Representatives, passed the Senate by a 50 to 48 vote. It calls on Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress specifically authorises military action.

The resolution does not have the force of law because it is a "concurrent resolution," meaning it does not require President Trump's signature and cannot directly stop military action. However, its passage is politically significant because both the House and Senate have formally expressed opposition to the conflict with Iran.

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The vote came as the Trump administration pursued a 60-day diplomatic effort to convert a preliminary agreement with Iran into a final deal covering Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

The resolution had already passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives after four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting it, marking a rare break from Trump on national security and war-related issues.

Democrats argue that Trump violated the US Constitution by launching military operations against Iran without congressional approval. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, presidents must seek authorisation from Congress within 60 days of deploying US forces into hostilities, although successive administrations have disputed how the law should be interpreted.

The White House has defended Trump's actions, arguing that efforts to limit the president's authority in dealing with Iran are unconstitutional. It also maintains that the conflict effectively ended after a ceasefire Trump announced in April.

Administration officials have warned that restricting presidential powers could weaken the United States' negotiating position as talks continue over a final agreement with Iran. House Speaker Mike Johnson said limiting the commander-in-chief during sensitive negotiations would be a "very dangerous prospect".

However, Democrats and a small group of Republicans contend that the fighting continued beyond the legal deadline and note that Trump has repeatedly threatened renewed military strikes.

The vote also highlights growing concern in Congress over the war's economic impact. Lawmakers point to disrupted trade routes, higher energy prices and increasing pressure on American voters already grappling with inflation ahead of November's midterm elections.