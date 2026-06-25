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‘Crew risk’: Why Russian tanks store ammunition differently from US tanks

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 22:17 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 22:17 IST

Russian tanks store ammunition under the turret, risking a deadly 'jack-in-the-box' explosion if hit. Conversely, US M1 Abrams tanks use blast doors and blow-out panels, ensuring crew survival even if ammunition ignites. Read more below.

The Russian carousel autoloader
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The Russian carousel autoloader

Russian tanks like the T-72 and T-90 store up to 22 ready-to-fire rounds in a circular carousel directly beneath the turret. This unarmoured space is shared directly with the crew.

The deadly 'jack-in-the-box' effect
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The deadly 'jack-in-the-box' effect

If an enemy shell penetrates a Russian tank, it can easily ignite the exposed ammunition. The resulting explosion creates massive internal pressure that blows the tank's turret straight into the air.

US tanks use isolated compartments
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US tanks use isolated compartments

In contrast, the US military's M1 Abrams stores its ammunition in a separate compartment at the rear of the turret. Thick blast doors securely separate the crew from the explosive shells.

Blow-out panels save American crews
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Blow-out panels save American crews

If an Abrams is hit and its ammunition ignites, specially designed blow-out panels on the roof safely vent the explosion outwards. This design ensures the crew has a high chance of surviving the blast.

The great design trade-off
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The great design trade-off

Soviet engineers chose the autoloader to make their tanks smaller, cheaper, and faster to reload. Meanwhile, Western designs prioritised larger, heavier tanks to ensure heavily protected crews.

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