/What’s the secret to long life? Scientists believe three Brazilian sisters may hold the key

Three Brazilian sisters have become a beacon of hope for scientists researching the secret to a long life after they set the Guinness World Record for the highest combined age of three living siblings. A team of scientists led by Mayana Zatz from the University of Sao Paulo are working on the DNA Longevo Project study, which aims to investigate the biological factors behind ageing. Experts believe that studying the siblings’ case could help in understanding why some people remain ​physically and cognitively resilient at exceptionally advanced ages.

Researchers believe genetics may hold many of the answers. The team hopes to uncover traits that help protect the body from the effects of ageing by studying nonagenarians and centenarians and comparing them with people who develop age-related health conditions earlier in life.

“Through ⁠DNA testing, we look for protective genes, and we know there are several of them,” said Zatz, ​who coordinates the university’s Human Genome Research Center. “The more people we have who live past 100, especially ​families with multiple centenarians, the more accurate our research will be in identifying them.”

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The three sisters, Zulina de Deus Nunes, 103, Zoraide de ​Deus Mota, 104, and Levita de Deus Nunes, 109, were identified through LongeviQuest, an organisation that verifies age records around the world and partners with Guinness World Records. They reside in Rio de Janeiro.

Scientists believe that inherited factors may play a larger role in preserving health than environmental factors.

“When sisters reach that age, ‌there ⁠is clearly a strong genetic component,” said Ben Meyers, CEO of LongeviQuest. “But because they live near each other, they also have a support network, with family able to help when needed. There is definitely a community aspect as well.”

The three women have attributed their longevity to simple habits like following a healthy diet and an active lifestyle rather than any secret formula. Recalling their childhood, Zulina said that she spent a lot of time swimming and fishing in rivers. “Everything ⁠was fresh. We didn’t have a refrigerator,” she said.

Zoraide added, “Breastfeeding is incredibly important.”

Each sister followed a different path through life. Levita worked in crafts before joining a television network, Zoraide built a career in nursing while raising five children, and Zulina devoted herself to caring for her six children and family.

“I had a good childhood and adolescence. I can’t complain,” Levita said.

Researchers aim to determine how genetic traits may help preserve heart health, muscle strength and cognitive abilities as people grow older.