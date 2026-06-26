/Iran targets commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz days after ceasefire: Report

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, Ever Lovely, in the Strait of Hormuz using a drone, Fox News reported, citing two US officials. The incident came just days after a Memorandum of Understanding to pause the 110-day West Asia war was finalised and signed on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the attack took place about 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman, as the vessel was leaving the Strait of Hormuz. The drone strike damaged the ship's bridge, but no casualties or environmental impact were reported.

"A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge," UKMTO said in an advisory, noting there were no reported casualties or environmental impact.

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IMO pauses vessel evacuation plan

Following the attack, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations agency responsible for global shipping safety, temporarily suspended its vessel evacuation operation in the region.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said the decision was taken to verify that safety guarantees remain in place for ships covered under the evacuation framework and for other vessels operating in the area.

"I have decided to temporarily pause (the evacuation plan's) implementation in order to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region," Dominguez said in a statement.

He added that Ever Lovely had already passed through the Strait of Hormuz and was not part of the IMO evacuation framework.

The attack came after the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a body established by Iran to manage the strait, warned that vessels travelling outside designated routes would not be guaranteed safe passage.

In a post on X, the PGSA said: "Any consequences arising from the use of unauthorised routes shall be the responsibility of the vessel's owner, operator and master".

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wanted an agreement with Iran but not at any cost.

"We want to ensure... that there is no part of this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines the security, the stability or the prosperity of any of our partners in the Gulf region," Rubio said.

He also reassured Gulf countries that the Strait of Hormuz would remain free of transit charges.