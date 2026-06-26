/Pakistan Army approves 25% pay hike to lift troop morale after Op Sindoor: Report

Pakistan has approved a significant increase in salaries and allowances for its armed forces despite the country's ongoing economic crisis, according to intelligence sources cited by India Today.

The report said Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has cleared a salary hike of around 25 per cent for soldiers and officers. The revised package includes a 25 per cent increase in the ad hoc relief allowance, while the disturbance allowance has reportedly been tripled. Several other benefits, including cash in lieu, uniform allowance and batman allowance, have also been doubled.

The decision comes months after India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. During the operation, India targeted military and terror-linked infrastructure inside Pakistan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to intelligence inputs cited by India Today, the revised pay package is part of a wider effort by Pakistan's military to improve troop morale, strengthen welfare measures and enhance operational readiness following the setbacks suffered during the conflict.

The salary increase is expected to add to Pakistan's defence expenditure at a time when the country continues to face mounting debt, high inflation and reliance on external financial assistance.

The move follows Pakistan's decision to significantly raise defence spending for the 2026 to 2027 financial year. The government has allocated PKR 3,000 billion, equivalent to INR 1.03 trillion, as part of a federal budget of PKR 18,771 billion.

Presenting the budget in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the increase was made in view of the current regional situation.

"The government has made a significant increase in the defence budget," Aurangzeb said.

The new allocation marks a 17.6 per cent increase from last year's defence budget of PKR 2,550 billion. The previous budget had also recorded a substantial rise over the year before.