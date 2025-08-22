/Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 188, injure 1,520 as search and rescue efforts intensify

The death toll from the strongest earthquake to strike Venezuela in 126 years has climbed to at least 188, while more than 1,520 people have been injured, National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday.

Two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey measured the tremors at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5. The quakes brought down buildings, trapped residents under rubble and forced many people to flee into the streets.

The devastation was particularly severe in La Guaira state, located north of Caracas. Residents moved through piles of debris searching for relatives, calling out the names of loved ones and attempting to rescue those trapped or injured.

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The coastal region also suffered a widespread power outage. Many people spent the night outdoors, while others continued searching for family members amid the destruction.

La Guaira declared disaster zone

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez travelled to La Guaira on Thursday after authorities declared the area a disaster zone. In a brief national address late Wednesday, Rodriguez announced a state of emergency.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone," she said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the disaster as the United Nations pledged support for Venezuela. UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said recovery efforts will require "massive collective efforts."

Relief operations could face additional challenges after the international airport in La Guaira was closed because of serious damage caused by the earthquakes.

Global support arrives for rescue efforts

Countries around the world have offered assistance. Switzerland, Spain, France, Portugal and Mexico have sent rescue specialists and emergency teams to Venezuela.

China, India, Brazil and Iran have also pledged support, while Pope Leo XIV has provided an initial 100,000 euros in aid.

"We have a whole-of-government response. It'll be big, it'll be fast, and it'll be effective," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a visit to Bahrain, adding that the US military would play a "big logistical role."

Washington remains closely involved in Venezuela following the arrest of former president Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January.

US announces $150 million aid package

The United States pledged $150 million in assistance. According to the State Department, the package includes $50 million in new bilateral funding for aid organisations already operating in Venezuela and a further $100 million contribution to a United Nations humanitarian fund for the country.

The funding will support relief groups such as World Vision, Samaritan's Purse, Catholic Relief Services, International Medical Corps, the International Organisation for Migration and the World Food Program, the department said.