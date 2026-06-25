/‘Harvesting your mistrust’: Ghalibaf refutes claim that unfrozen funds will be used to buy US goods

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also heads the country’s negotiating team in talks with the United States, has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran’s unfrozen assets would be used exclusively for buying American agricultural products.

“America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

“The only crop we’re harvesting is what you [the US] planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant, and homegrown,” he wrote on Thursday.

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Ghalibaf also criticised Washington’s record, saying the US “only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks.”

Trump had said that initial financial relief under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would include $500 million in American goods.

Trump insisted that no direct cash would reach Tehran, promising the funds would instead be used to buy corn and wheat from US farmers to alleviate what he described as Iran’s “hunger problem”.

“Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States,” Trump said.

US Vice President JD Vance said if Iranian assets are unfrozen, “they’re going to go to make American farmers richer and feed the Iranian people”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manama on Thursday that the US sought a deal that did not compromise security or prosperity for itself or its regional allies.

Iranian state and semi-official media outlets have countered the US administration’s narrative.

According to reports from the semi-official Mehr News Agency, Ghalibaf described the memorandum during a diplomatic visit to Baku as a “declaration of US defeat”, asserting that the text does not contain any legal clauses mandating the purchase of US commodities.

On Monday, Iran’s central bank governor said funds released under the emerging agreement with the US will not necessarily be restricted to essential goods.

“Any money that the Iranians get first is going to be used for the benefit of the Iranian people. It is going to be Iranian frozen funds,” said US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent.

The initial money would likely be released from Qatar, said Bessent, adding that US Treasury officials would be in Doha to oversee how the money is allocated.

He said a “very large per cent” of the funds would go to buying US foodstuffs and medicines, adding that Washington would be “recycling the money back into US products” under Treasury oversight in the Middle East.