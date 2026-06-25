/Indian PM Modi to visit Seychelles for Golden Jubilee celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake a state visit to Seychelles from 27 to 29 June during which he will attend the Golden Jubilee of the island nation’s National Day as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years since its independence in 1976.

It will be Mr Modi’s second visit to the archipelago; his previous trip in March 2015 yielded several defence and development agreements. This time, a contingent of Indian defence forces and two Indian Navy ships will join the celebrations, showcasing the deepening security partnership in the Indian Ocean.

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During the visit, the Indian PM is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Patrick Herminie to review the full spectrum of cooperation and discuss regional and international issues. He will also address Seychelles’ National Assembly and meet members of the Indian diaspora.

India and Seychelles share deep historical and cultural bonds dating back to 1770, when the first group of Indians arrived as plantation workers. Diplomatic relations were established after Seychelles’ independence, with India providing consistent support in its security and development. Seychelles occupies a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR for maritime cooperation and its engagement with the Global South.

Relations have gained fresh momentum in recent months. In February 2026, President Herminie visited India, where the two sides adopted a Joint Vision Statement for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security (SESEL) and signed seven MoUs covering health, marine science, food security, culture and digital transformation. Prime Minister Modi announced a $175 million Special Economic Package, including a $125 million line of credit and $50 million grant, to support priorities in health, renewables, education, housing, e-mobility and maritime security.

Trade remains modest but steady, with Indian exports of rice, medicines, vehicles and construction materials being prominent. Indian firms such as Bank of Baroda and Bharti Airtel have long-standing operations in Seychelles, while direct flights have boosted tourism. Defence ties are particularly robust. India has gifted patrol boats, Dornier aircraft and other equipment. Joint exercises like LAMITYE continue, and Indian naval vessels regularly visit Seychelles' for port calls.