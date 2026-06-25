/CSIS highlights Canada-based Khalistani extremists’ role in 1985 Air India bombing as it remembers the victims

New Delhi: Canada’s Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) marked the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism by paying tributes to the 329 people killed in the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, describing it as a “heinous act of terror” carried out by “Canada-based Khalistani extremists.”

In a statement posted on social media, the Canadian intel organisation recalled the events of 23 June 1985, when a bomb planted on the Boeing 747 destroyed the aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean as it flew from Montreal to London. Most of those who died were Canadian citizens or residents of Indian origin. The attack remains Canada’s deadliest terrorist incident and one of the worst acts of aviation terrorism in history. A second bomb, intended for another Air India flight, exploded at Tokyo’s Narita Airport, killing two baggage handlers.

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CSIS, which was less than a year old at the time, noted that the tragedy shaped its own evolution. “Over the past four decades, we have remained committed to protecting Canadians from political, religious, and ideologically motivated violence,” the agency said.

The bombing was carried out by members of the Babbar Khalsa, a Khalistani terror organisation. Canadian inquiries later highlighted intelligence and coordination failures between CSIS, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and other agencies that allowed the plot to succeed despite prior warnings.

In recent years, CSIS has repeatedly flagged Khalistani extremism as a persistent concern. Its 2025 public report identified a small but active network of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) engaged in activities including fundraising, propaganda, and support for politically motivated violence, primarily directed at India. The agency has warned of the risks posed by those crossing into violent extremism.

The tribute comes as India-Canada relations show signs of a cautious reset following years of tension over the Khalistan issue. In February 2026, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Ottawa for talks with his Canadian counterpart and officials, focusing on deepening cooperation on national security, law enforcement, and countering extremism. Both sides have emphasised practical collaboration on shared threats. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and other leaders have used the anniversary to reaffirm vigilance against all forms of terrorism.