/Bharat Tiwari encounter: Demand for justice grows louder, seers join protests seeking justice for victim. Here's all what has happened in the case

The Indian state of Bihar continues to be on a boil over the encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in the Shahpur area of Bilauti village, located in Bhojpur district. Protests are taking place across the state and India over the police action that is under extreme scrutiny. Opposition parties including some of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules the state in coalition with Janata Dal United or JD(U) have raised their voices seeking justice for Tiwari and his family.

The protests that have become widespread also saw seers (sants) seeking justice for Tiwari. In a memorandum seers associated with the regional Brahmin Sabha sought a high-level judicial probe, murder charges against the guilty police personnel, and justice for the family members of the victims.

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur in a post on Facebook slammed the police and sought action against the officers involved. He hailed Bharat for his courage and called him a social worker, who was fighting for the downtrodden.

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Under extreme pressure to act fast, Bihar government ordered a judicial inquiry into the encounter, which police claims the encounter was carried out in self-defence after Tiwari allegedly opened fire during an operation.

The judicial inquiry will take place under the supervision of retired High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha, who visited the family's village On Thursday (June 25) to conduct an independent, impartial investigation.

All about Bharat Tiwari or Bhojpur encounter

Bharat Tiwari, 28, was known locally for raising public issues through social media and interactions with authorities. Described as a social activist by the villagers of Bilauti village he is said to have raised problems of flood victims and displaced communities.

But things took a turn when on June 17 the local Police received information that Tiwari was allegedly carrying a pistol and firing in public in Bilauti village. A police team along with STF personnel reached the spot and asked him to lay down his arms and surrender but Tiwari allegedly continued firing at the team and they had to retaliate in self defence and to protect the locals, claimed the Bihar police.

They said he was hit in the leg and was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where he died.

A pistol, two live cartridges, one magazine and two empty shells were recovered from the spot, according to the police.

However, a purported video circulating on social media appeared to show Tiwari throwing away his weapon before the encounter. The family members and villagers allege Tiwari was unarmed and had surrendered before being killed in the encounter.