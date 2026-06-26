/Govt hikes passport fee to Rs 2,500 for new applications, Tatkal charge to Rs 5,000 from July 1

The Centre on Thursday announced revised passport fees under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, with the new rates set to take effect from July 1, 2026. The Ministry of External Affairs published the notification outlining the changes.

Under the revised structure, the fee for a fresh ordinary 36-page passport or its reissue has been increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,500. The Tatkal charge for the same service has also been raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,500.

The government has also revised charges for fresh ordinary 60-page passports and their reissue. Under the normal category, the fee has been increased to Rs 3,500 from Rs 2,000, while the Tatkal charge has been raised to Rs 6,000 from Rs 4,000.

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"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Passports Rules, 1980," the notification said, adding that the new rules would come into force from July 1, 2026.

Emergency Certificates will continue to be issued free of cost within India. However, applicants seeking the document abroad will have to pay USD 15. A Certificate of Identity will cost Rs 1,000 in India and USD 50 outside the country.

The fee for Police Clearance Certificates, Surrender Certificates, Global Entry Program verification and other passport-related certificates has been fixed at Rs 750 in India and USD 40 abroad.

The last revision in passport charges was carried out in 2012. At that time, the fee for a standard 36-page passport was increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, while the Tatkal charge was revised from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.