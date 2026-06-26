/Mahesh Dixit appointed IB chief: Know about the IPS officer who oversaw Kashmir security after Article 370

The Centre on Thursday (June 25) appointed Intelligence Bureau Special Director Mahesh Dixit as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau, India's premier internal intelligence agency. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved his appointment for a two-year tenure.

The 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit, is currently serving as the second-in-command in the Intelligence Bureau. He will succeed Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, whose second extended term as IB Director ends on June 30.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," reads the order.

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Key role in post-Article 370 security operations

Dixit is regarded as an experienced intelligence officer with expertise in counterterrorism, internal security, and intelligence operations. Before moving to the IB headquarters in New Delhi as Special Director, he headed the agency's Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir, one of its most sensitive operational postings.

His tenure in Srinagar marked a key phase in his career as he supervised intelligence operations across Jammu, Kashmir and Leh. The assignment coincided with the security changes that followed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019, a period marked by intensified counter-terror operations, cross-border infiltration attempts and efforts to maintain internal stability.

Last year, Dixit was transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to the Intelligence Bureau headquarters in New Delhi, where he was elevated as the agency's second in command. The move was widely seen as preparing him for a larger leadership role within the organisation.

Outgoing Director Tapan Kumar Deka has led the Intelligence Bureau since July 2022. During his tenure, the agency strengthened its focus on counter terrorism, intelligence coordination and emerging security challenges. He also received two service extensions from the government.