/'Absolute queen': German politician Kathi Gebel goes viral for her witty remarks in Parliament

A female German politician is going viral for her courageous and daring statement made at the Bundestag, the federal parliament and primary legislative assembly of the country. Kathi Gebel said something while responding to an opposition MP that left everyone in the room dumbfounded and shocked. She called out the particular politician by saying, "The clitoris has 3000 nerve endings, and you are still more sensitive. To get to that point is quite something!"

Her statement takes everyone by surprise, with some laughing and others simply surprised by what they just heard. Meanwhile, the particular politician she is addressing, who was apparently mocking her earlier, can be seen with the weirdest expression on his face. The incident happened back in March but is garnering attention now.

The clip posted on her Instagram account has led to a flurry of reactions, mostly from women, who cannot help but applaud her for her bold choice of words in the parliament of the country, calling her "an absolute queen." One user commented, "You really have to be intelligent to say something like that off the cuff. Spot on." Another user commented on the male politician and wrote, "Him being so offended and not able to really wrap his brain around what was said is the best thing this year so far."

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Kathi Gebel later posted another video, apologising for getting anatomical facts about the female clitoris wrong. She shared links from Pubmed other medical journals. A user wrote, "She later posted an apology video...for spreading miss-information because it has more than 10'000 nerve endings.. absolute queen!"

Gebel also commented on her own video, and said, "I was almost sorry afterwards, he didn’t attend any plenary session that or the following week," referring to the male politician.

Gebel called out people who blame women for rape in another video