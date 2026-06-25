/Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor: How 90s Bollywood actresses have reinvented themselves on OTT

The 90s Bollywood actresses are making headlines with their compelling performances on OTT platforms. From Sonali Bendre to Madhuri Dixit, these stars have proved that their spark can never be dull and only grows stronger with time.
OTT platforms are witnessing a new phase as the leading ladies of Bollywood’s 90s era are making their comeback with the utmost bold yet challenging roles. From Sonali Bendre in Raakh to Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande and Karisma Kapoor in Brown, these actresses are captivating audiences and dominating headlines with their compelling portrayals.
While Sonali Bendre received tremendous love and respect for her roles in the 90s, her transition into the gritty world of Raakh, a harrowing series based on a true story, is simply remarkable. Sonali Bendre’s role as a deeply grieving mother, Mona Arora, has been widely appreciated by critics as well as audiences alike. Bendre successfully captivates audiences with her heart-wrenching silence and powerful expressions.
Madhuri Dixit, known for her bubbly, graceful and traditional roles, has dominated box office in the 1990s and early 2000s and delievered blockbuster hits. Now, she has reinvented her image and turned to OTT, portraying myraid characters. Her chilling turn as a serial killer in the edge-of-your-seat thriller Mrs Deshpande won critical acclaim. Portraying the role of Seema Deshpande, Dixit has earned widespread praise for her cold, calculating serial killer act and the way she smartly plans and executes a series of grisly murders.
After playing emotional, romantic and comedic roles, Karisma Kapoor has finally stepped into the cop universe. Kapoor plays the role of Rita Brown, a disgraced, alcoholic detective in the Kolkata Police Force. In the crime thriller, the actress is seen taking on a murder case of a teenager while struggling with her own personal demons and past trauma.
Kajol made her big digital debut with The Trial, finding her footing in a role her fans have never seen her in before. The actress plays the role of lawyer Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife, who returns to her law career after her husband gets involved in a public scandal. The actress effortlessly dives into a gritty character, portraying a powerful role of a woman reclaiming her independence after betrayal strikes a chord with the audience, receiving widespread acclaim and popularity.
Sushmita Sen made a powerful debut on OTT with a heart-thumping performance as Aarya Sareen. The character is widely celebrated as one of her most defining roles, showcasing her as a fiercely protective mother entangled in the criminal underworld. It earned the actress immense love and respect from audiences and critics alike.
Manisha Koirala ruled OTT’s much-acclaimed show Heeramandi and achieved immense praise for her regal screen presence and powerful performance. Playing Mallikajaan, a power-hungry chief courtesan (tawaif) of the Shahi Mahal during the pre-partition era, the actress made a remarkable turn in her career and achieved a major milestone. With the high-profile role, Koirala took centre stage and mesmerised her fans.