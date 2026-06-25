/Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor: How 90s Bollywood actresses have reinvented themselves on OTT

Madhuri Dixit, known for her bubbly, graceful and traditional roles, has dominated box office in the 1990s and early 2000s and delievered blockbuster hits. Now, she has reinvented her image and turned to OTT, portraying myraid characters. Her chilling turn as a serial killer in the edge-of-your-seat thriller Mrs Deshpande won critical acclaim. Portraying the role of Seema Deshpande, Dixit has earned widespread praise for her cold, calculating serial killer act and the way she smartly plans and executes a series of grisly murders.