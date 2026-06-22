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Why Russian fighter jets produce more visible smoke than US aircraft

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 15:43 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 15:43 IST

Russian fighter jets produce visible smoke due to incomplete fuel combustion in older engine designs. Modern US aircraft use advanced fuel injectors to ensure clean, smokeless operations.

Two Klimov RD-33 engines
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Two Klimov RD-33 engines

Older Russian fighter aircraft like the MiG-29 utilize twin Klimov RD-33 turbofans. To prevent engine stalls during sudden combat manoeuvres, these units flood the combustor with an over-rich fuel mixture. This engineering strategy leaves significant amounts of kerosene unburnt inside the core system.

High fuel-to-air ratios
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(Photograph: AI generated)

High fuel-to-air ratios

Because the fuel does not mix completely with oxygen, the extreme internal temperatures cause the surplus propellant to crack. This thermal process turns the unseparated kerosene into solid carbon particles. The engine then expels these heavy particles through the rear nozzles as visible dark smoke.

Post-1970 American systems
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Post-1970 American systems

The United States military phased out smoky aircraft following combat lessons from the Vietnam War. American manufacturers integrated advanced air-blast fuel injectors into power plants like the Pratt & Whitney F100. These systems atomise fuel efficiently to achieve nearly 100 per cent clean combustion.

10 km combat visibility New RD-33MK engine modifications Visible exhaust is a deliberate aerodynamic trade-off rather th
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(Photograph: AI generated)

10 km combat visibility New RD-33MK engine modifications Visible exhaust is a deliberate aerodynamic trade-off rather th

Thick exhaust trails present a distinct tactical disadvantage during close-range aerial engagements. Adversary pilots can easily spot and track a smoking fighter jet from distances exceeding 10 kilometres without using radar. Russian pilots must engage fuel-heavy afterburners to burn off this trailing soot.

New RD-33MK engine modifications
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(Photograph: AI generated)

New RD-33MK engine modifications

Visible exhaust is a deliberate aerodynamic trade-off rather than a sign of poor maintenance. Russian design bureaus have addressed this visual liability by introducing upgraded combustion chambers in newer models like the RD-33MK. However, older legacy airframes still produce the characteristic dark trails.

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