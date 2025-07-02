/How many years Sean 'Diddy' Combs may spend in jail on prostitution charges?

The verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial is out, and the once-iconic music mogul has been cleared of the most serious charges. Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering after a seven-week trial. However, he was convicted of two US federal prostitution felonies.

On Wednesday, July 2, the 12-person jury read their verdict, finding Combs not guilty of the most serious charges.



How many years may Sean 'Diddy' Combs spend in jail?



Combs has been found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Therefore, Combs could face up to 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to consecutive maximum prison terms, per CNN.