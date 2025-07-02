/Top 10 world news: Sean Diddy Combs found not guilty; Netanyahu vows to eliminate Hamas, and more

After seven weeks of rigorous trial, controversial music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found not guilty of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (July 2) called for the elimination of the Hamas terror group in his first public remarks since US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed to a 60-day truce in Gaza, calling it the "final deal" for Hamas.

President Donald Trump strongly defended his ‘big, beautiful’ bill after it barely passed in the Senate, in a post on his social media Truth Social and emphasised that the bill will bring “growth” to the US, even though it is estimated that the bill would grow the national deficit by $3.3 trillion through 2034, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 2) said that he will not let “Communist Lunatic” Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani destroy New York, assuring that he will save the city. This comes amid the tussle between the two after Trump warned of arresting Mamdani, to which the Democrat responded by saying that he will not accept this “intimidation”. Mamdani said that he refuses to let ICE “terrorise the city” and also slammed New York’s incumbent mayor, Eric Adams.

The Israeli Military on Wednesday said that it had apprehended members of a terrorist cell in southern Syria. Since the overthrow of Syria's longtime ruler, Bashar al-Assad, Israel has carried out hundreds of military and air strikes on military sites. The Syrian state TV said three were arrested, linked to Iran by the Israeli Troops. Israel's arch-foe against which it had fought an unprecedented 12-day war last month.

An explosion in Pakistan’s Bajau District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday (Jul 3) has killed five people, including Assistant Commissioner Naogai. Eleven people were injured in the incident. The roadside bomb targeted a vehicle carrying Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan and his security team, according to district police chief Waqas Rafique, reports AP. Several of the wounded are in critical condition.

Just days after US President Donald Trump said that he is considering sending additional Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the White House halted the delivery of some air defence interceptors and precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, as the Pentagon cited that US weapons stocks were going too low.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatris that left from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar early morning today has reached both the base camps in Anantnag’s Pahalgam area and Ganderbal’s Baltal area. Notably, around 5892 Yatris reached Kashmir.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has raised objections to the reappearance of social media accounts of Pakistani actors in India. The AICWA has written a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about the new move. The letter comes a day after Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani actors were visible to Indian fans.