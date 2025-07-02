/'Precision-guided bombs, missiles': Trump halts some weapons transfers to Ukraine amid raging Russia war. But why?

Just days after US President Donald Trump said that he is considering sending additional Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the White House halted the delivery of some air defence interceptors and precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, as the Pentagon cited that US weapons stocks were going too low.

This comes at a time when Ukraine is facing some of the largest missile and drone attacks from Russia since the beginning of the war.

Why this halt now?

The White House explained that the decision was taken to put "America's interest first" following a Department of Defense review of US "military support and assistance to other countries".

“The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned, just ask Iran," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.

The Ukrainian defence ministry on Wednesday said that it had not received advanced notice of reductions to US arms shipments, adding that ending Russia's invasion required "consistent" support.

"Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules for the agreed defense assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

"We emphasise that the path to ending the war lies through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through continued support for Ukraine," it added.

Earlier, Ukraine's foreign ministry stressed that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities would only "encourage the aggressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace."

Notably, last weekend, Ukraine faced its biggest aerial attack since 2022, with more than 500 drones and ballistic and cruise missiles launched at its cities.

What all does it include?

According to a New York Times report, the weapons that have been put on hold, include interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery rounds and missiles that the Ukrainian air force fires from American-made F-16 jets, according to the Pentagon officials.

These weapons have been critical as Ukraine makes an effort to fight against Russia's aggression. However, it is still unclear how many weapons are included in the list, and when the pause is going to take place.

While, some US officials said that the munitions were not scheduled to be shipped to Ukraine for several months, according to the report.