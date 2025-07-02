/Trump defends his ‘big, beautiful’ bill, says it will bring ‘growth’ to US economy

President Donald Trump strongly defended his ‘big, beautiful’ bill after it barely passed in the Senate, in a post on his social media Truth Social and emphasised that the bill will bring “growth” to the US, even though it is estimated that the bill would grow the national deficit by $3.3 trillion through 2034, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending cut bill passed the Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 51-50 to pass the bill after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, as three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky, defied Trump to oppose the legislation. The package, which now goes to the House, combines $4.5 trillion in tax cuts with $1.2 trillion in spending cuts.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes the entirety of the president’s legislative agenda in a single package. Trump personally lobbied lawmakers to quickly move the legislation through Congress.

“It’s a great bill. There is something for everyone,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “And I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House. Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”

‘Our Country will make a fortune this year,’ says Trump

Defending his bill, Trump said in a post, “Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH, which will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed. THIS GROWTH has already begun at levels never seen before. Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before. Likewise, hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs are filling up the coffers of Treasury. The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records! We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS that he and the Democrats left us, and it is happening much faster than anyone thought possible. Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED!”

“As they say, Trump’s been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict. Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a “DEAD” Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the “HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

A recent Pew Research survey found that 49% of Americans oppose the bill, while 29% support it and 21% aren’t sure.

Trump then came up with another post on Truth Social, where he spoke highly of the bill.

House to vote on bill this week

The House is expected to vote on the bill this week, but success is not guaranteed. Only a few Republicans can vote “no” in the House for the bill to pass in the face of united Democratic opposition. Speaker Mike Johnson said the House “will work quickly” to pass the bill by July 4.