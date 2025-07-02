Enforce complete digital blackout: Cine Workers Association urges PM Modi amid Pakistani stars’ social media handles restoration

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has raised objections to the reappearance of social media accounts of Pakistani actors in India. The AICWA has written a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about the new move. The letter comes a day after Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani actors were visible to Indian fans. These accounts were banned in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and the Operation Sindoor.



While accounts of Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir continued to be banned, accounts of Mawra Hocane and Mahira Khan were visible to their Indian followers.

AICWA's statement



The statement read, “It is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable that social media accounts of Pakistani artists like Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and several Pakistan-based channels are once again visible in India. This is not merely a digital appearance — it is a direct insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers and an emotional assault on every Indian who lost a loved one in terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan.”

The letter also read, “Let the nation not forget — Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist nation. From 26/11 Mumbai attacks to Pulwama, Uri, and Pahalgam, Pakistan has consistently waged war on India through terrorism. Thousands of our brave soldiers have laid down their lives on the borders protecting this land, and hundreds of innocent civilians have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terror.”

AICWA demands digital blackout for Pakistani social media handles



The letter also gave suggestions to PM Modi and asked for a digital blackout of Pakistani celebrity handles.



The letter said, "We urge the Honourable Prime Minister and the Government of India to:



1. Enforce an immediate nationwide digital blackout of all Pakistani social media accounts and media channels.



2. Ban all future collaborations or promotions involving Pakistani citizens in Indian media, OTT platforms, and advertising.

3. Declare a permanent cultural disconnect from Pakistan, as a mark of respect to the Indian Armed Forces and the families of our martyrs."



The letter comes weeks after AICWA had demanded the immediate suspension of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s social media accounts in India and the removal of all his songs and films from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and various OTT services. Dosanjh faced severe backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film Sardaarji 3, which did not release in India.