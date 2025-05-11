Sanam Teri Kasam might not see the end of the day with the two original stars as tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. While the film did moderate business at the time of its release, the film picked up in business on its re-release in theatres.

Amid India-Pakistan war and strain between the neighbouring nations, Harshvardhan Rane has now refused to be a part of the sequel if Mawra is a part of the film.

Harshvardhan Rane won't work with Mawra Hocane

Harshvardhan Rane says he won't work with Mawra Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam sequel. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

His statement comes in response to Mawra’s comments regarding Operation Sindoor. She called it a “cowardly attack”. She also wrote on X, "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives… May Allah protect us all… May sense prevail… Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo."

India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. The operation was launched on May 7 – which targetted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

It is a romantic drama written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and produced by Deepak Mukut. It featured Harshvardhan and Mawra in their Hindi film debuts. The cast also included Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry in key roles.