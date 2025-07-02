On day 3 of the Wimbledon 2025, World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka is currently in action in the first match of the day on Centre Court against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. In another match, Madison Keys is up against Olga Danilovic.

Meanwhile, in the Men's Double category, India's Yuki Bhambri and USA's Robert Galloway are up against France's Manuel Guinard and Monaco's Romain Arneodo. In another matches, Cameron Norrie is up against Frances Tiafoe, while Jenson Brooksby is set to lock horns against Joao Fonseca. In the Women's Doubles category, Maya Joint and Kimberly Birrell will be up against Makoto Ninomiya and Ulrikke Eikeri, while Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu will be up against Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.