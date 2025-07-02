/Trump says he will ‘save New York City’ from ‘Communist Lunatic’ Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 2) said that he will not let “Communist Lunatic” Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani destroy New York, assuring that he will save the city. This comes amid the tussle between the two after Trump warned of arresting Mamdani, to which the Democrat responded by saying that he will not accept this “intimidation”. Mamdani said that he refuses to let ICE “terrorise the city” and also slammed New York’s incumbent mayor, Eric Adams.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote on Wednesday, “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York.” He added, “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

Following Trump’s threats, posted on X that Trump threatened him, “Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city.” He added, “His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

“That Trump included praise for Eric Adams in his authoritarian threats is unsurprising, but highlights the urgency of bringing an end to this Mayor's time in City Hall. At the very moment when MAGA Republicans are attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off of healthcare and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families, it is a scandal that Eric Adams echoes this President's division, distraction and hate,” he said.