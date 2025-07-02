/First batch of Amarnath Yatris reach Anantnag’s Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir; Yatra to start tomorrow

The first batch of Amarnath Yatris that left from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar early morning today has reached both the base camps in Anantnag’s Pahalgam area and Ganderbal’s Baltal area. Notably, around 5892 Yatris reached Kashmir.

The official data suggested that out of 5892 total pilgrims, 3403 pilgrims decided to take the traditional Pahalgam route while 2489 decided to take the Baltal axis. All the Yatris were brought along with a convoy which consisted of 310 vehicles, including 124 buses,42 medium motor vehicles, and 144 light motor vehicles.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was welcomed in the Kashmir Valley with floral garlands. Upon arriving in the Kashmir Valley, the pilgrims were received with a rousing welcome from locals and the administration in districts such as Kulgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora. Local Muslims, alongside police, civil society members, trade fraternities, fruit growers, and market associations, greeted the yatris with garlands and cheers, reflecting Kashmir’s tradition of communal harmony and hospitality.

The numbers clearly indicate that faith has overpowered the terror. Some of the Yatris said that bullets and bombs can’t break our faith. The pilgrims this year after the Pahalgam attack have chosen the Pahalgam route instead of the Baltal.

Authorities had earlier said that after the Pahalgam attack, there was a drop of 10 percent in the registrations. However, the confidence among the pilgrims has increased and there is a gradual increase due to the robust security measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be guarding the Amarnath Yatra routes this year.

Around 42,000 security personnel are deployed in Pahalgam alone, while an additional 50,000 CRPF jawans will protect the convoy of pilgrims on both sides from Jammu to the holy cave along the national highway.

The Amarnath Yatra has been upgraded with all the hi-tech gadgetry and AI-based facial recognition systems this year. For the first time ever, the data of active terrorist and OGWs and other blacklisted peoples have been fed in the system. The moment anyone from the system walks in front of these FRS Cameras, it will start beeping. Meanwhile, every pilgrim will be given RFID tags for real-time pilgrim tracking which is mandatory for their movement.