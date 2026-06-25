/In Colombo, Bangkok this week, India and Pakistan met again for track 2 talks

Indian and Pakistani delegates have held a fresh round of Track Two diplomacy talks in Colombo and Bangkok earlier this week. The primary objective was to strengthen mechanisms for dialogue during crises, alongside measures to prevent and manage potential escalations. During the meetings both sides exchanged notes, and had frank exchanges on issues related to terrorism and water. The two sides also explored ways to feed insights from the current discussions into formal Track One channels. Track One dialogue involves direct engagement between serving government officials from both countries.

India, Pakistan government level talks continues to be on halt

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Track 2 continues even as structured government level talks remain frozen between India, Pakistan. Ties between the 2 countries remain in a cold bag, especially since the May 2025 conflict after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed over 20 people, mostly tourists in India's union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

For four intense days, the nuclear-armed neighbours exchanged fire, including drone operations, before a ceasefire took hold on 10 May. Since then, both sides have avoided public escalation, but formal talks remain off the table. Instead, retired military personnel, diplomats, media, academic scholars have met in neutral venues to manage tensions at track 2 level.

Several rounds of talks have happened since the May conflict, offering a rare back-channel for discussion amid otherwise jammedofficial relations. The talks have happened in West Asian capitals, and other locations. One track 2 was held in Doha, involving eminent personalities from both countries. The first report of track 2 India, Pakistan talks was broken by WION in April 2026.