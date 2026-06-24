/Delhi-Amritsar Air India flight briefly enters Pakistani airspace during go-around; pilot put off duty

Air India said on Wednesday that its flight from Delhi to Amritsar in Punjab on Monday briefly entered Pakistani airspace near Attari for under two minutes while carrying out a go-around manoeuvre at the Amritsar airport. The airline further said that the pilot of the said flight has since been taken off the roster pending an investigation.

Air India said in a statement that the crew operating flight AI479 had “marginally infringed” on Pakistani airspace during the manoeuvre.

“The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistani airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport,” said the airline.

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According to preliminary information, the aircraft was instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to hold over 13 DME (Distance Measuring Equipment), but it continued towards AAR, took a left turn and crossed the International Border (IB), resulting in a brief entry into Pakistani airspace. The aircraft was unable to follow ATC instructions during the manoeuvre and subsequently crossed the border.

Air India added that the incident has been reported to aviation regulator DGCA and is being investigated internally.

“The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said.

Air India did not disclose any further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement.

According to sources, the incident occurred because of heavy congestion at Amritsar airport. As the congestion persisted, the crew decided to divert the flight back to its alternate airport, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. After refuelling in Delhi, the aircraft flew to Amritsar the same evening.

Pak’s Lahore-Dubai flight entered Indian airspace on June 12

The Air India incident comes just days after a Pakistani aircraft briefly entered Indian airspace under similar circumstances. On June 12, Fly Jinnah flight 9P514 (FJL514), operating from Lahore to Dubai, briefly crossed into Indian airspace over Punjab while deviating from its route to avoid adverse weather conditions.