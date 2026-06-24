/How India slashed port turnaround times by half to drive record cargo volumes

India’s maritime sector has undergone structural change over past decade, evolving from an operational bottleneck into a highly efficient global trade driver. To mark this milestone, the Maritime Reform Utsav was launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It highlights a decade of infrastructure modernisation, unprecedented cargo growth, and rapid digitisation. The progress can be underscored by the dramatic surge in operational efficiency. This had been backed by extensive mechanisation and the implementation of single-window digital ecosystems. The average turnaround time for vessels at major Indian ports dropped by nearly half, which translates to slashing it down from 96 hours in 2014 to just 49.5 hours.

This efficiency boost directly catalysed historic cargo volumes. In the recently concluded financial year (FY 2025–26), India’s major state-owned ports collectively handled a record-breaking 915.17 million tonnes (MT) of cargo, registering a 7.06% year-on-year growth and comfortably outperforming the government’s annual target of 904 MT. Deendayal Port led the volume surge by handling 160.11 MT, followed closely by Paradip Port at 156.45 MT. Today, nine Indian ports feature in the global top 100 for efficiency.

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The transformation extends well beyond coastal harbors. Driven by the flagship Sagarmala Programme and the Jal Marg Vikas Project, India's inland waterways experienced a staggering 700% explosion in cargo movement. Internal river and canal corridors carried 145.50 million tonnes of cargo this past year, up from a meager 18.10 million tonnes in 2014, successfully shifting heavy freight off congested highways.

Furthermore, India has dramatically expanded its human capital and fleet. The country’s sea-going workforce has nearly tripled over the last 12 years, with Indian seafarers now contributing roughly 12% of the global maritime workforce. Concurrently, the Shipping Corporation of India has scaled up its energy supply chain fleet under the reform banner, adding massive, specialised gas carriers to secure domestic fuel logistics.

As the sector pivots toward automation, artificial intelligence, and developing green hydrogen hubs at major ports, India’s modernised maritime framework continues to drastically lower logistics costs, positioning the nation as an aggressive global maritime powerhouse.

Here's a breakdown: