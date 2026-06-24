/India and US looking ahead to exciting opportunities in future tech and trade: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that India is moving forward in technology and wants to cooperate and collaborate with the United States on the technologies of the future and trade of the future, and the two nations are looking ahead to the exciting opportunities ahead on this.

Greer also underscored the United States’ commitment to advancing a constructive, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial economic partnership with India that boosts growth, opportunity, and prosperity in both countries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking about his impression of India, Jamieson Greer said, “We know that India has a long history of agriculture, of manufacturing, but we also know that they’re moving forward in technology. They want to move forward in AI. They want to cooperate and collaborate with the United States on the technologies of the future and trade of the future, and that’s some of the exciting opportunities that we’ll have between the United States and India, to capitalise on that.”

On being asked how the Trump administration views the India-US relationship, Greer said President Trump and Prime Minister Modi share an amazing relationship that they have nurtured over many years and agreed to take it to the next level when they met recently at the G7 Summit in France.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have an amazing relationship. They’ve nurtured it over many years. Just last week, they met at G7 in Evian, France, and I was there, and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we’re working on, but it includes every aspect of the relationship, and we expect the relationship to continue developing and only going to a higher and higher level with every passing week.”

The United States and India have reviewed progress on negotiations for a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides reporting substantial advances and reaffirming their commitment to concluding an interim deal as a stepping stone toward a broader trade pact.

Greer concluded a three-day visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, where he held multiple rounds of discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce said the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of key elements of the proposed trade agreement, including market access, digital trade, supply-chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers and cooperation in strategic sectors.

“The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone toward a comprehensive BTA,” the ministry added.

India and the US also reiterated their commitment to a pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

The two countries said they remain focused on expanding bilateral trade, promoting innovation and strengthening trusted supply chains amid changing global trade dynamics.