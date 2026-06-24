/Goa records 71 drowning deaths in first half of 2026; fresh Baga Beach tragedy raises alarm

Goa has recorded 71 drowning deaths between January and June 2026, highlighting a worrying trend of water-related fatalities across the coastal state. The majority of those who lost their lives were youths, prompting renewed concerns over water safety at beaches, rivers, lakes and waterfalls.

The grim statistics come amid a fresh tragedy reported on Wednesday (June 24), where a 31-year-old man, a tourist from Bijapur, identified as Ashpak Masali, was reportedly swept away by strong waves at Goa's popular Baga Beach.

According to authorities, the youth was dragged into the sea by rough currents, once again underlining the dangers posed by Goa's coastline during the monsoon season.

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Authorities say the state continues to witness a high number of drowning incidents despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns. Many of the fatalities have been linked to tourists and locals entering water bodies despite dangerous conditions, rough seas, strong currents and official advisories against swimming.

The latest figures indicate that Goa's drowning crisis remains a major challenge. In comparison, the state had reported 68 drowning deaths during the first five months of 2025, showing that fatalities have continued at an alarming pace this year as well.

Officials have attributed several incidents to risky behaviour near water bodies, swimming in prohibited areas, alcohol consumption and ignoring warning flags placed by lifeguards. With the monsoon intensifying, beaches across Goa are witnessing stronger tides and unpredictable currents, making swimming particularly hazardous.

Lifeguard agencies and emergency response teams have urged visitors to strictly follow safety instructions and avoid venturing into the sea during adverse weather conditions. Several beaches remain under red-flag warnings, indicating unsafe conditions for entering the water.