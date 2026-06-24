/China can now arrest people overseas? All about Beijing’s new ethnic unity law

China has defended a controversial new ethnic unity law that allows authorities to hold people and organisations outside its borders legally accountable for acts deemed to undermine China's ethnic unity, insisting the provision is lawful and consistent with international practice.

The law, passed in March and set to come into force on July 1, aims to foster a "shared" national identity among China's 55 recognised ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uyghurs. Some members of these communities have long expressed dissatisfaction with Chinese rule, with protests occurring over the years, some of which turned violent, according to Reuters.

A key provision of the legislation states that individuals and groups outside the People's Republic of China can be held legally responsible for actions that undermine "ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism". The clause has raised concerns among rights advocates and in Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

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Criticism of the law

Taiwanese officials and observers fear the measure could provide China with an additional legal basis to pursue individuals it considers supporters of independence. Human rights groups have also accused Beijing of attempting to use Interpol "red notices" to secure the arrest of people abroad wanted for political offences in China, Reuters reported.

Govt defends the law

Addressing concerns at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday (June 24), Vice Justice Minister Hu Weilie rejected criticism of the law's overseas reach. "This provision is based on China's national conditions, conforms to legal principles, and is consistent with international practice. It is a legitimate, lawful, necessary, and feasible legal provision," he said.

Hu argued that the legislation reflects a common approach adopted by many countries to protect national unity and security. "Countries around the world all have the right to prevent separatist and destructive activities, and to maintain social solidarity and normal order, through domestic legislation."