From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci: Wednesday Season 2 Cast Net Worth Will Surprise You

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 12:38 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 12:38 IST

From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci, here’s a look at the Wednesday Season 2 cast net worth that will leave fans surprised.

1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Wednesday Season 2 is finally out. While Jenna Ortega’s stardom is on the rise, Catherine Zeta-Jones comfortably holds the title of wealthiest cast member. So here's how much the cast of the show is worth

Catherine Zeta-Jones
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

With an estimated net worth of $150 million, Catherine Zeta-Jones is by far the richest star in the Wednesday cast.

Steve Buscemi
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi has a career spanning indie films and blockbusters. His estimated net worth is $35 million.

Christina Ricci
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Christina Ricci

The original Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci's net worth stands at around $18–20 million.

Luis Guzmán
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Luis Guzmán

Known for his comedic timing and memorable character roles, Luis Guzmán's net worth is approximately $13 million.

Billie Piper
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Billie Piper

Billie Piper plays Isadora Capri. She has an estimated net worth of $12 million, built from music, acting, and her stage work.

Jenna Ortega
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Jenna Ortega

The breakout star of the show, Jenna Ortega, has risen to global fame with Wednesday. With a reported season 2 pay of $250K per episode. Her net worth is currently $5 million

