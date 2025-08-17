/From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci: Wednesday Season 2 Cast Net Worth Will Surprise You

From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci, here’s a look at the Wednesday Season 2 cast net worth that will leave fans surprised.
Wednesday Season 2 is finally out. While Jenna Ortega’s stardom is on the rise, Catherine Zeta-Jones comfortably holds the title of wealthiest cast member. So here's how much the cast of the show is worth
With an estimated net worth of $150 million, Catherine Zeta-Jones is by far the richest star in the Wednesday cast.
Steve Buscemi has a career spanning indie films and blockbusters. His estimated net worth is $35 million.
The original Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci's net worth stands at around $18–20 million.
Known for his comedic timing and memorable character roles, Luis Guzmán's net worth is approximately $13 million.
Billie Piper plays Isadora Capri. She has an estimated net worth of $12 million, built from music, acting, and her stage work.
The breakout star of the show, Jenna Ortega, has risen to global fame with Wednesday. With a reported season 2 pay of $250K per episode. Her net worth is currently $5 million